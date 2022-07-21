Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.