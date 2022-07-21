Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 138,040 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

