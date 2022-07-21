SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.96

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.26. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 245,770 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

SCYNEXIS Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

