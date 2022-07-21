Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance
NASDAQ SBCF opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on SBCF. B. Riley reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,854,000 after acquiring an additional 193,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,749,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,316,000 after acquiring an additional 130,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64,944 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.
