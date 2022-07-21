SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.37. The stock had a trading volume of 628,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,953. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 18.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 121.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 14.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 43.1% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEI Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

