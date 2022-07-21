Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Up 5.5%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 68,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,373,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Senseonics Trading Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $620.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

