Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Up 5.5%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 68,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,373,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
Senseonics Trading Up 5.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $620.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.61.
Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.
