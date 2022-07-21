Sentinel Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $95,643.13 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $95,643.13 and approximately $17,904.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,136.30 or 0.99969981 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006944 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003893 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Sentinel Chain Profile
SENC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org.
Sentinel Chain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
