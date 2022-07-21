Sentinel Chain Reaches Market Cap of $96,205.19 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $96,205.19 and approximately $27,433.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,323.88 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003610 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

