Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $32.42 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00024557 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00013488 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004827 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.