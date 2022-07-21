SF Capital (SFCP) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week

SF Capital (SFCP) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last week, SF Capital has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SF Capital has a market cap of $20,658.21 and approximately $31.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00385802 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015675 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001714 BTC.
SF Capital Profile
SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io.
SF Capital Coin Trading
