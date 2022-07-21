SHAKE Market Cap Reaches $1.48 Million (SHAKE)

SHAKE (SHAKE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, SHAKE has traded flat against the US dollar. SHAKE has a market cap of $1.48 million and $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHAKE coin can now be purchased for $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00378212 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015068 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001696 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032588 BTC.
About SHAKE
SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. The official website for SHAKE is spaceswap.app. SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
