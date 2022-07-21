Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,009.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,242,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.2 %

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.