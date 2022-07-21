Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,009.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,242,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Schlumberger
In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Schlumberger Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schlumberger (SLB)
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
- Are General Electric’s Downgrades A Warning Sign Or A Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.