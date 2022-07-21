Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys Shares of 17,215 Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.20% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80.

