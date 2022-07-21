Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

