Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.68.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

