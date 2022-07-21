Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $228,000 in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48,049 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,057,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 435,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,509 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of OSTK opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 3.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

Overstock.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

