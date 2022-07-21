Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $48.12 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66.

