Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DGRO stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

