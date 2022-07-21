Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SFT opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market cap of $97.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 201.11%. The business had revenue of $219.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 854,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 2,881.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 534,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 517,018 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 475,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.