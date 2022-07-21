Shopping (SPI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $931,109.00

Shopping (SPI) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $4.43 or 0.00019641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $931,109.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00330070 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001560 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 969,787 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Shopping Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

