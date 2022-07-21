Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AJB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 405 ($4.84) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.78) to GBX 300 ($3.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 320 ($3.83) to GBX 280 ($3.35) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AJ Bell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 369 ($4.41).

Shares of AJB stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 300.40 ($3.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,030. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 274.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.99. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 242.80 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 447.40 ($5.35). The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 3,331.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70.

AJ Bell Company Profile

In related news, insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 52,297 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £150,092.39 ($179,429.04). In related news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 22,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.12), for a total value of £58,119.48 ($69,479.35). Also, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £150,092.39 ($179,429.04). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 52,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,062.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

