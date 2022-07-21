Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
AJB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 405 ($4.84) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.78) to GBX 300 ($3.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 320 ($3.83) to GBX 280 ($3.35) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AJ Bell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 369 ($4.41).
AJ Bell Stock Performance
Shares of AJB stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 300.40 ($3.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,030. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 274.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.99. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 242.80 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 447.40 ($5.35). The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 3,331.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70.
Insider Activity
AJ Bell Company Profile
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.
