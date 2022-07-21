Short Interest in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Grows By 25.7%

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 341,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.63. 1,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,494. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. AAR has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get AAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AAR Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AAR during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.