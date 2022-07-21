Short Interest in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Drops By 22.6%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 8,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.