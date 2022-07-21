Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Drops By 23.8%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 21,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,790. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $9.83.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 32.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

