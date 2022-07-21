Short Interest in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Drops By 22.9%

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Cannae stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,996. Cannae has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.68). Cannae had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cannae will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,252,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,806,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 8,595,495 shares of company stock valued at $118,052,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

