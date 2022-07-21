Short Interest in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expands By 30.1%

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 564,200 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 433,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cedar Realty Trust Price Performance

CDR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.95. 11,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $29.26.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darcy Morris sold 107,058 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $3,080,058.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,723.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Realty Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 2,778.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 383,397 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $7,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $7,172,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,994,000. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,731,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

About Cedar Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.