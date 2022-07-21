Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Declines By 23.4%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF Industries Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Citigroup cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Consumer Edge cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.16.

Shares of CF traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.26. 35,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,541. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

