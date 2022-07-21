Short Interest in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Rises By 30.4%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 822,800 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 630,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.39. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.71.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $885.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 9.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 21,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.