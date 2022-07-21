Short Interest in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Declines By 21.2%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 112,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Hanlon acquired 24,000 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crescent Capital BDC news, insider Joseph Hanlon acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Barrios bought 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $25,122.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,710 shares in the company, valued at $234,303.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,370 shares of company stock worth $517,688 in the last ninety days. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after buying an additional 412,640 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 230,593 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $1,368,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $505.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 78.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

