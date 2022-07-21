Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Rises By 31.4%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 18,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dune Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Dune Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUNE opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Dune Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $12.16.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.