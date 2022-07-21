Short Interest in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Expands By 33.3%

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First US Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FUSB stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. First US Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First US Bancshares stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.19% of First US Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.