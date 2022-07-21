Short Interest in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Drops By 22.2%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.47. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,152. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

