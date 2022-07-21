Short Interest in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Expands By 25.9%

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.
Hess Midstream Trading Down 2.1 %
HESM stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.57. 1,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,638. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32.
Hess Midstream Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.549 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.
Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream
In other Hess Midstream news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman bought 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,971.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 85,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hess Midstream (HESM)
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.