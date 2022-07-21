Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Expands By 25.0%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEMD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 83.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $6.34. 4,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,499. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.25.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
