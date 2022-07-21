Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Expands By 25.0%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEMD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 83.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $6.34. 4,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,499. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

