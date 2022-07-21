Short Interest in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Declines By 23.6%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 454,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLMA. HC Wainwright raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.6 %

OLMA traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.49. 81,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,009. The company has a market cap of $221.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $806,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,913,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,772,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

