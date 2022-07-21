Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Rises By 24.9%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,800 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,347,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,918,000 after buying an additional 1,230,172 shares during the period. Soapstone Management L.P. raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 139.7% during the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after buying an additional 582,881 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 70,167 shares during the period.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 0.6 %

ASAI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. 415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

Sendas Distribuidora Dividend Announcement

About Sendas Distribuidora

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

