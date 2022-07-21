Short Interest in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Rises By 30.9%

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Insider Transactions at SITE Centers

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

SITE Centers Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

