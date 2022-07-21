Short Interest in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Grows By 31.7%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sprinklr Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE:CXM opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. Sprinklr has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $20.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $181,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 352,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,145.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $181,326.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 352,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,145.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,276 shares of company stock worth $1,435,224. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXM. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.