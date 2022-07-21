Short Interest in Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Increases By 35.0%

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Telekom Austria Stock Performance
Shares of TKAGY opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Telekom Austria has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.
Telekom Austria Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.5695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. Telekom Austria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.
About Telekom Austria
Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.
