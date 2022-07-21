Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Drops By 21.8%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWZ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 97,133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. 31.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,274. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Announces Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

