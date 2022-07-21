Short Interest in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Declines By 22.2%

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at TrueCar

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $34,841.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,067,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in TrueCar by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 776,578 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TrueCar by 4,619.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 519,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 508,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,374,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TrueCar Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

TrueCar stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.66.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

