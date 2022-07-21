Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIA. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.75 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

SIA opened at C$13.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$955.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.34. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$12.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.61.

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$174.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.5068567 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is 170.18%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

