Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock Price Up 6%

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. 1,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 201,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGHT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.94 and a current ratio of 21.28.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 134.02%. The business had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 301,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sight Sciences by 21.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

