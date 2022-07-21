Signata (SATA) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Signata (SATA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Signata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Signata has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Signata has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $4,736.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,027.40 or 1.00004824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.

Signata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars.

