Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $187.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.23. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 50.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

