Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.08. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76.

SI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 291.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 49.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 54.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

