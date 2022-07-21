Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Down 2.2%

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.62 and last traded at $34.66. 32,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 719,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 200.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,956 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $38,604,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,836,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 366,308 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

