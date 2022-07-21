Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF remained flat at $19.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

