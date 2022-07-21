SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.77 million.

SMART Global Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ SGH opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $939.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SGH shares. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

