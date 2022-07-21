Smartshare Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $106,727.09 and $1,699.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00059664 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00012778 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000599 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

